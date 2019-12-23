Staggie's death won't have major impact on Cape Flats gangs - criminologist

Rashied Staggie was shot dead outside his house in Salt River earlier this month and police have yet to track down his killers.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town criminologist said that the murder of former gang kingpin Rashied Staggie represented the death of the old order on the Cape Flats.

Staggie, who was the former leader of the Hard Livings gang, was buried over the weekend.

#RashiedStaggie His daughter, Saadiqa, pays an emotional tribute to her father saying he she’s proud to be a product of him. LI pic.twitter.com/ErBoHeZu2t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019

Criminologist Simon Howell said that Staggie's death would not change the format of gangs in Cape Town much.

"In terms of the future, though, I don't know if it is going to change that much as Staggie himself was already outside of the gangs for a number of years. It may change things within the Hard Livings but I don't thing it will in anyway indicate that gangs will cease to be."

Howell said that the fragmentation of gangs made the fight against gangsterism more difficult.

"I think that this is the issue that the police are now facing in that the gangs are far more embedded in the communities and because they are fragmented, they are a lot harder to police, in terms of intelligence and in terms of engaging them at an operational level."

The 57-year-old and his twin brother Rashaad were once amongst the most feared gang leaders in the Cape.

In 1996, Rashaad Staggie was shot and set alight during a demonstration by anti-crime group Pagad (People against Gangsterism and Drugs).