Sanral lashed for poor repair work on Durban's South Coast portion of N2

DURBAN - Communities south of Durban are angry with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) over the dismal state of the N2 highway.

They've accused Sanral of failing to maintain the N2, saying that thousands of motorists were at risk because a large sink-hole was beginning to form.

Eyewitness News spoke to local ward councillors, who lashed out at the roads agency, claiming that shoddy repair work last year was a waste of taxpayers' money.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality council member Jane Naidoo said that as traffic volumes increased this festive season, thousands of motorists who commute on the N2 on the Durban South Coast were at risk due to poor maintenance by Sanral.

“This particular road, if you look at it, you can see a crack that is running for metres… it’s a sink-hole that is extending for quite a distance,” she said.



Local councillor Bheki Thabethe said Sanral’s past efforts on the road had not yielded any positive results.

“Sanral did intervene last year and constructed the road, but it seems they didn’t do a proper job because it is sinking again,” he said.

EWNunderstood that Sanral deployed a team to the area and the road was cordoned off. But, it was not clear exactly what Sanral planned to do as the roads agency had not responded to questions sent by EWN.