Relatives of boy (5) shot dead in CT appeal for help with burial
Valentino Grootetjie was shot outside the kitchen door of his family's Drury Court home in Lavender Hill on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a five-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lavender Hill on Sunday said they had no money to bury the child.
Valentino Grootetjie was killed outside his family home on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.
Activist Lucinda Evans said Grootetjie’s murder shocked relatives and the community.
She said she was trying to assist the struggling family to collect money to be able to pay for the little boy’s funeral.
“They don’t have a burial scheme and have no money for the funeral. I’m going to look for funds to that we can bury this little boy,” she said.
Grootetjie was shot outside the kitchen door of his family's Drury Court home in Lavender Hill.
The Steenberg Community Policing Forum's Gavin Walbraght told **Eyewitness News **the little boy’s death brought to three the number of children shot and killed in Lavender Hill over the past few weeks.
Police intensified deployments in the area.
