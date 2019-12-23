Power grid still vulnerable but no load shedding expected - Eskom

The utility's spokesperson Dikatso Mothae, however, said there were no guarantees.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that while it was not expecting to implement load shedding this festive season, the national grid was still in a vulnerable position.

The utility's spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said there were no guarantees.

"The system is still quite constrained and it is still vulnerable and still unpredictable but as things stand because of the drop in demand during the holiday period, we don't believe we will have load shedding over this period."

Earlier on Monday, technicians were deployed to Balfour to test transformers in the wake of Sunday night's blaze at a substation.

The Mpumalanga substation caught fire after being hit by lightning, leaving over 5,000 direct customers without electricity.

Eskom general manager Phil Khumalo said that one of the transformers was destroyed.

"The other two transformers have been tested. At the moment, only transformer number three is not affected and as soon as we've done a full test on that one, we'll bring it online."