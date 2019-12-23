Police investigate syndicate link after Durban man accused of kidnapping child

This was stated in the Verulam Magistrates Court by state prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu who opposed bail for Ntandoyenkosi Bulose.

DURBAN - A Durban man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old child is being investigated in connection with a possible syndicate.

Bulose faces a charge of kidnapping after he allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a Durban shopping mall last Thursday. He will remain in police custody until next Monday when he is expected to apply for bail.

This came after the State requested more time to conduct further investigations.

Ziqubu told Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that they were looking into possible previous convictions, pending warrants, and the possible involvement with a syndicate.

Bulose, who had been in police custody since Thursday, allegedly kidnapped a child at the Crescent Shopping Mall in Umhlanga.

He was caught by the child's grandmother who then reported him to authorities.