Police investigate syndicate link after Durban man accused of kidnapping child
This was stated in the Verulam Magistrates Court by state prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu who opposed bail for Ntandoyenkosi Bulose.
DURBAN - A Durban man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old child is being investigated in connection with a possible syndicate.
This was stated in the Verulam Magistrates Court by state prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu who opposed bail for Ntandoyenkosi Bulose.
Bulose faces a charge of kidnapping after he allegedly took a two-year child from a trolley at a Durban shopping mall last Thursday. He will remain in police custody until next Monday when he is expected to apply for bail.
This came after the State requested more time to conduct further investigations.
Ziqubu told Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that they were looking into possible previous convictions, pending warrants, and the possible involvement with a syndicate.
Bulose, who had been in police custody since Thursday, allegedly kidnapped a child at the Crescent Shopping Mall in Umhlanga.
He was caught by the child's grandmother who then reported him to authorities.
Attempted child kidnapping last week at a supermarket in Umhlanga KZN. pic.twitter.com/vHYHD9bv7m— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 23, 2019
More in Local
-
Staggie's death won't have major impact on Cape Flats gangs - criminologist
-
KZN police launch manhunt after cop killed outside his home
-
Masiphumelele fire claims 3 lives
-
Relatives of boy (5) shot dead in CT appeal for help with burial
-
Soweto’s power debt: Eskom refuses to back down
-
Breaking the silence: 2019 - the year SA women stood up against GBV
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.