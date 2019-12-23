Parole board to decide on granting Kanya Cekeshe parole – Justice Dept

Cekeshe was one of the inmates whose sentence was reduced by 12 months after President Cyril Ramaphosa granted remissions to thousands of prisoners on Reconciliation Day.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services on Monday said that it was up to the parole board to decide whether Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe would be released.

Cekeshe was one of the inmates whose sentence was reduced by 12 months after President Cyril Ramaphosa granted remissions to thousands of prisoners on Reconciliation Day.

The student activist was incarcerated at Leeuwkop Correctional Services in Johannesburg since December 2017 after being sentenced to eight years, of which three were suspended. Cekeshe was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property charges.

The department’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said he could not speculate on the case.

“He is now eligible for parole immediately after the announcement on the remissions. As we understand it, the Correctional Services parole board is sitting and considering various applications for parole,” he said.