'Our job's not done', says Mbalula as dept seeks to reduce road deaths

Almost 600 people have lost their lives already since the start of the festive season - last year that number stood at 839 on 23 December.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his department would intensify efforts to reduce fatalities on South Africa's roads.

Mbalula said that the latest data showed that government's safety campaign was working as road deaths had decreased by 30% compared to this time last year.

Mbalula said that over 600,000 cars were stopped in hundreds of roadblocks across the country.

"Our job is not yet done. We must continue to implement our interventions with greater intensity. It's a difficult period ahead as holidaymakers continue to make their way to holiday destinations for Christmas and New Year long weekends."

Mbalula also warned motorists not to expect any mercy if they're caught drinking and driving.

"We will apply the same vigour in ensuring that those arrested for drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving are also denied bail as these are major contributing factors to the high levels of fatalities on our roads."

Since the start of this month, more than 1,300 people have been arrested for driving under the influence.

The minister said that drunk driving was one of the major causes behind the festive season road fatalities, which had so far claimed close to 600 lives.