NSRI warns of increased shark activity at Oyster Bay

A whale carcass, which washed ashore at Oyster Bay, was attracting the sharks, St Francis Bay.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to the public about increased shark activity between the Tsitsikamma and St Francis Bay areas.

A whale carcass, which washed ashore at Oyster Bay, was attracting the sharks.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon: "We are appealing to the public in that area, particularly bathers and paddlers, to be cautious. Attempts have been made to drag the whale carcass out to deep-sea but those attempts were not successful."

The Kouga Municipality was making arrangements to have the whale carcass removed.