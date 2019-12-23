NSRI warns of increased shark activity at Oyster Bay

EC govt welcomes AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's release from prison
Politics
A whale carcass, which washed ashore at Oyster Bay, was attracting the sharks, St Francis Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to the public about increased shark activity between the Tsitsikamma and St Francis Bay areas.
A whale carcass, which washed ashore at Oyster Bay, was attracting the sharks.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon: "We are appealing to the public in that area, particularly bathers and paddlers, to be cautious. Attempts have been made to drag the whale carcass out to deep-sea but those attempts were not successful."
The Kouga Municipality was making arrangements to have the whale carcass removed.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.