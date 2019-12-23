Mbalula to release mid-festive season road stats
There have been a number of accidents over the past few days, with five people killed in a collision on the N4 near Rustenburg, in the North West.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is set to announce the mid-festive season road statistics on Monday.
Separately, two people were killed after a Mozambican-bound minibus overturned also on the N4.
About 14 passengers were injured in that accident.
With thousands heading to the coast and various other destinations, traffic officials have asked motorists to drive carefully, rest and be responsible.
However, there have been a number of crashes so far, with concerns that a similar picture may emerge when compared to previous years.
Mbalula will be heading to the Beitbridge Border Post, which is considered the busiest commercial border post in the country.
This festive season, the Department of Transport has reiterated its zero tolerance for drinking and driving and speeding, with the number of law enforcement officers increased on major routes in the country.
The minister will give an indication as to whether these efforts have been successful.
