Masiphumelele fire claims 3 lives

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Masiphumelele fire claims 3 lives

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but several shacks were destroyed.

FILE: Masiphumelele residents survey the damage a day after a fire swept through the settlement on 29 July 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Masiphumelele residents survey the damage a day after a fire swept through the settlement on 29 July 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died in a fire in Masiphumelele, in Hout Bay.

The fire broke out earlier on Monday morning.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but several shacks were destroyed.

Fire and rescue services' Jermaine Carelse said: “Four firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire before 6 am. While clearing the debris, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition. The scene was secured and handed over to the police.”

This is the latest in a number of fires on the informal settlement over the past few years.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA