Masiphumelele fire claims 3 lives
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but several shacks were destroyed.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have died in a fire in Masiphumelele, in Hout Bay.
The fire broke out earlier on Monday morning.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but several shacks were destroyed.
Fire and rescue services' Jermaine Carelse said: “Four firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire before 6 am. While clearing the debris, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition. The scene was secured and handed over to the police.”
This is the latest in a number of fires on the informal settlement over the past few years.
