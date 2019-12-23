KZN police launch manhunt after cop killed outside his home
Police said the policeman was leaving his residence when he was approached by a group of men in white Toyota Etios.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after an officer was murdered outside his home in the suburb of Phoenix at the weekend.
Police said the policeman was leaving his residence when he was approached by a group of men in a white Toyota Etios.
The officer was then shot several times but managed to return fire and killed one of his attackers.
“I have been assured that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources deployed to track down the remaining suspects,” said acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola in a statement.
“We, the police management, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too,” he added.
