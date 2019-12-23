KZN police launch manhunt after cop killed outside his home

Police said the policeman was leaving his residence when he was approached by a group of men in white Toyota Etios.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after an officer was murdered outside his home in the suburb of Phoenix at the weekend.

The officer was then shot several times but managed to return fire and killed one of his attackers.

“I have been assured that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources deployed to track down the remaining suspects,” said acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola in a statement.

“We, the police management, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too,” he added.