KZN police launch manhunt after cop killed outside his home

Police said the policeman was leaving his residence when he was approached by a group of men in white Toyota Etios.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after an officer was murdered outside his home in the suburb of Phoenix at the weekend.

Police said the policeman was leaving his residence when he was approached by a group of men in a white Toyota Etios.

The officer was then shot several times but managed to return fire and killed one of his attackers.

“I have been assured that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources deployed to track down the remaining suspects,” said acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola in a statement.

“We, the police management, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too,” he added.

