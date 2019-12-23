Kuilsriver father charged with son’s (12) murder to remain behind bars

Namibian national Isaac Mukuma appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on a murder charge on Monday, 48 hours after the body was recovered.

CAPE TOWN - A father accused of killing his 12-year-old son has been remanded in custody after a body, believed to be his child, was unearthed in Cape Town.

Namibian national Isaac Mukuma appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on a murder charge on Monday, 48 hours after the body was recovered.

The suspect and his son Simion Mluyi were reported missing in Kuilsriver at the end of November.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the father confessed to killing his son. She said he took officers to a spot near a canal in Soneike in Kuilsriver and pointed out where the child's body was buried.

“Detectives, with support from other crime scene experts, retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuilsriver on Saturday afternoon. DNA tests to determine whether the body is indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy will be conducted soon,” she said.

Police had circulated photos and details of the man and his son after they were reported missing in Kuilsriver at the end of last month.

Officers in the small West Coast town of Van Rhynsdorp recognised the man from the missing person's documents and transported him to Cape Town over the weekend, where he confessed to committing the murder.