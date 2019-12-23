Investigations into Rashied Staggie’s murder continue
The ex-leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang was laid to rest over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detectives are continuing to probe the murder of former Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie.
The ex-leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang was laid to rest over the weekend.
Staggie was shot and killed in front of his Salt River home over a week ago in the same street his twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and set alight during a demonstration by anti-crime group, Pagad, in 1996.
Staggie converted from Islam to Christianity while behind bars.
No arrests have been made yet in connection with the murder of Staggie who was shot dead while sitting in a car outside his Salt River home.
During his funeral service at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory over the weekend, Staggie's brother, Solomon, in a tribute said their family was not looking for revenge, they wanted justice.
Communities across the Cape feared a spike in gang retaliation shootings following Staggie's death but his friends and family called for calm as they played a video of a converted Staggie in which he's recorded a message apologising and asking for forgiveness for the evil, hurt and pain he caused many people.
In her tribute, one of Staggie's daughter's, Saadiqa, described her father as a loving person who cared for his family and the community of Manenberg where he grew up.
"I harbour no hatred. I don't even think of the way he actually died, I don't think about who did it but there must be justice."
She told mourners her father was a good man, adding he did not choose gangsterism but "killed to survive".
#RashiedStaggie His daughter, Saadiqa, pays an emotional tribute to her father saying he she’s proud to be a product of him. LI pic.twitter.com/ErBoHeZu2t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019
#RashiedStaggie His relatives sob loudly as a slide show plays. LI pic.twitter.com/eQWXmRfjM2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019
