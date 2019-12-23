Eskom: Technicians testing transformers after Balfour substation blaze

The Mpumalanga substation was hit by lightning and caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said its teams were on-site in Balfour testing transformers in the wake of Sunday night’s blaze at a substation.

The Mpumalanga substation was hit by lightning and caught fire.

One of the three transformers were destroyed, which affected thousands of Eskom customers.

Eskom general manager Phil Khumalo said: “The other two transformers are being tested. At the moment, we think that the third transformer isn’t affected and as soon as we’ve done a full test on it, we will bring it online.”

At the same time, Eskom said while it’s not planning to implement load shedding over the festive season, it warned the grid remained under pressure.