Eskom continues to use its emergency reserves, no load shedding for Monday
The power utility released a statement on Monday morning, saying no load shedding was not expected despite a constrained and vulnerable system.
Eskom said it would continue to use its emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over the festive period.
However, it said the country was not in the clear yet.
Customers have been reminded that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.
This after Eskom promised not to implement load shedding over the holiday period, saying it would reassess the situation early next month.
CEO Andre de Ruyter said he would start in his new position on Christmas day.
The utility has been battling a number of problems including broken boilers and wet coal.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “The system is currently constrained and with breakdown sitting at almost 13,000 megawatts and we need to contain them to under 9,000 megawatts in order to eliminate load shedding.”
Eskom said there have been a few breakdowns and its technical teams would continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation.
