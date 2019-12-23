EC govt welcomes AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's release from prison
His release comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Monday that he had been granted a special remission of sentence.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Provincial government has welcomed the release of AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo from prison.
In 2009, the High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault and other charges.
The Supreme Court of Appeal then reduced his sentence by three years.
That's usually granted to specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees.
The Justice and Correctional Services Department confirmed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released on parole.
The office of Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has issued a statement saying Dalindyebo deserved this break.
It's also appealing to the royal family to do what is right in facilitating his integration into his family and into the AbaThembu kingdom.
The office said his release was in line with applicable legislation and encouraged the residents of the Eastern Cape, especially the AbaThembu Kingdom to support him.
The premier's office was also appealing for a speedy consideration of Dalindyebo's presidential pardon.
