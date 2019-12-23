CT Tourism Law Enforcement Unit receives e-bikes to help fight crime
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Mayco member for safety JP Smith handed the Tourism Law Enforcement Unit electric bicycles on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town security is being beefed up as thousands of tourists flock to the mother city.
The 20-member specialised security force has been operational since November.
#TourismUnit Cape Town security is being beefed up as thousands of tourists flock to the mother city. KP pic.twitter.com/wPUlL2QWFP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 23, 2019
Smith said officers were deployed to key tourist areas like the cable car parking areas, the V&A Waterfront bridge, St Georges Mall, and the Bo-Kaap.
“They are working in uniform most of the time but working in plainclothes is also an option. We will want them in plainclothes from time to time walking or just being around the mountain as well as our regular mugging hot spots around the mountain so that we can intercept that,” he said.
He added that there were also other law enforcement teams in the city who were doing patrols on the streets and beaches as well.
Winde said the e-bicycles would help officers to cover greater distances to ensure visitor safety.
“It's about safety across the board, it doesn’t matter where you are in the city. There are different parts of the city that have different needs and this is one of the needs, especially during the tourist season,” Winde said.
