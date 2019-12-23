AbaThembu King Dalindyebo released from prison

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault and other charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been released from prison.

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault and other charges.

The Supreme Court of Appeal then reduced his sentence by three years.

More to follow.