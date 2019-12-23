589 people killed on SA's roads this festive season so far - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period and this resulted in 589 fatalities.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 589 people had already been killed on South Africa's roads this festive season.
He said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period.
The minister made the announcement during his visit to the Beitbridge border post on Monday which is considered one of the busiest commercial borders in the country.
"These crashes have resulted in 589 people dying on our roads so far compared to 839 last year. This represents a significant 30% reduction followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and site at 1%."
These crashes have resulted in 589 people dying on our roads so far compared to 839 last year.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 23, 2019
This represents a significant 30% reduction in fatalities.
The majority of those who died were pedestrians at 39%, followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and cyclists at 1%. https://t.co/7zwzHYQzYp
Mpumalanga from 83 to 40, North West from 60 to 36, Limpopo from 94 to 73 and Northern Cape from 29 to 16. 2/2— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 23, 2019
