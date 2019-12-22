Reports: Molefe, Gama, Singh among former Eskom, Transnet execs facing arrest

The paper says it has sources within the NPA and SIU who state that officials from the parastatals are set to be arrested soon in connection with hundreds of millions of rand that were siphoned from Eskom and Transet.

JOHANNESBURG – The_Sunday Times _is reporting that a number of former executives at Eskom and Transnet –along with multi-national engineering firms – are set to face arrest within weeks.

The publication says sources have indicated that four Transnet executives, including Brian Molefe, Siyabong Gama and Anoj Singh are expected to be arrested.

This is in connection with hundreds of millions of rand that were paid irregularly from the two parastatals to various companies.

The paper says it has sources within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and special investigating unit (SIU) who state that former Eskom officials, including contract managers, are set to be arrested soon.

It also says they have indicated that arrests are expected in the next few weeks.

Hundreds of millions of rand were siphoned from Eskom and Transet with company officials and Gupta-aligned companies benefiting.

The investigation is said to also involve the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Security Exchange Commission.

Added to this, the paper is also reporting that a number of leaked emails shows that businessperson Eric Wood has amassed a huge personal empire through deals with the Gupta family and associates.

This was through companies Regiments Capital and Trillian.



Attempts are being made to seize money associated with these irregular payments.