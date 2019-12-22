Newly appointed army chief Thabiso Mokhosi laid to rest

Mokhosi died at a Pretoria hospital, following a short illness, just a month after he was recently promoted to the position of chief of the army in November.

JOHANNESBURG – Chief of the South African army Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi, who died on 10 December 2019, was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

When visiting Mokhosi’s family earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he accepted the new rank with humility.

“He struck me as a person who was so focused, so committed, to all that is good for South Africa. When we told him we were promoting him to be the chief of the army, he accepted it with great humility.”

Ramaphosa said the late army chief was destined for great things within the South African National Defense Force.

“He served the country with great distinction as a brave and gallant soldier who was prepared to lay down his own life as we were fighting for freedom.”

Speaking at the funeral service which was held at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said:

“Those of us who had the opportunity to work with General Mokhosi and see him blossom over the years, can attest to an officer who exhibited the highest quality of leadership, commitment and dedication to the cause of our people.”

Mokhosi received his army training locally and in other countries such as Angola, Ukraine, London and Italy.

Before the recent appointment, he served as General Officer Commanding of Joint Operations Division.

The 51-year-old leaves behind his wife and two sons.

He was buried in the heroes’ acre section of the Zwide Cemetery.