Newly appointed army chief Thabiso Mokhosi laid to rest
Mokhosi died at a Pretoria hospital, following a short illness, just a month after he was recently promoted to the position of chief of the army in November.
JOHANNESBURG – Chief of the South African army Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi, who died on 10 December 2019, was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
The late army chief died at a Pretoria hospital, following a short illness.
Mokhosi was recently promoted to the position of chief of the army in November.
When visiting Mokhosi’s family earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he accepted the new rank with humility.
“He struck me as a person who was so focused, so committed, to all that is good for South Africa. When we told him we were promoting him to be the chief of the army, he accepted it with great humility.”
Ramaphosa said the late army chief was destined for great things within the South African National Defense Force.
“He served the country with great distinction as a brave and gallant soldier who was prepared to lay down his own life as we were fighting for freedom.”
President & Commander-in-Chief of the #SANDF @CyrilRamaphosa pays his respects at the home of the late Lt General Mokhosi https://t.co/9Szdf9YGDn— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2019
Speaking at the funeral service which was held at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said:
“Those of us who had the opportunity to work with General Mokhosi and see him blossom over the years, can attest to an officer who exhibited the highest quality of leadership, commitment and dedication to the cause of our people.”
Mokhosi received his army training locally and in other countries such as Angola, Ukraine, London and Italy.
Before the recent appointment, he served as General Officer Commanding of Joint Operations Division.
The 51-year-old leaves behind his wife and two sons.
He was buried in the heroes’ acre section of the Zwide Cemetery.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Reports: Molefe, Gama, Singh among former Eskom, Transnet execs facing arrest
-
Caught in a lie – Man faces perjury charge after claiming cops stole over R500k
-
Lavender Hill community left reeling after boy (5) shot dead
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 December 2019
-
SAA has reasonable chance of survival - rescue specialist
-
S. Africans warned against binge drinking amid festive season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.