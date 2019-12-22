Mpumalanga man struck by lightning

ER24 said the 47-year-old was found behind a bakkie after lightning struck a piece of farming equipment he was working with.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been struck by lightning in Bethal, in Mpumalanga.

ER24 said the 47-year-old was found behind a bakkie after lightning struck a piece of farming equipment he was working with.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

ER24’s Ineke Van Huyssteen said: “When ER24 medics arrived at the scene, they found him seated at the back of a bakkie. Advanced life support was immediately initiated before he was rushed to the hospital for further medical care.”