Kuilsriver father (59) charged with son’s (12) murder
The man was arrested after residents recognised him as the man who had been reported missing along with his son in November.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in the Western Cape have charged a Kuilsriver man with the murder of his 12-year-old son.
The 59-year-old suspect nd the boy were reported missing at the end of last month.
Officers in the small west coast town of Van Rhynsdorp recognised the man after police circulated photos and details of him and his son after they went missing.
The Namibian national was then taken into custody and transported to Cape Town.
Police say the suspect has confessed to killing his son and pointed out a spot near a canal in Soneike, where the child's body was buried.
DNA tests will be conducted to determine whether the body is indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy.
The child's father is expected to appear in court soon.
Meanwhile, Western Cape police are hunting for suspects after a five-year-old boy was killed when he was shot outside his family home in Lavender Hill.
A 22-year-old man was wounded.
The Steenberg Community Policing Forum’s Gavin Walbraght said, “The information I have at my disposal is that these guys came into the yard and started shooting. The community is very upset about it. This is something that should be condemned in the strongest terms.”
Walbraght says this brings the number of children shot and killed in Lavender Hill over the past few weeks to three.
#sapsWC Father charged with murder of missing son in Kuilsriver and #AntiGangUnit detectives and Steenberg #SAPS are pursuing specific leads following an incident where a five year old boy was shot dead in Drury Court, Lavender Hill on 21/12. #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/6xPCL2qFk7 pic.twitter.com/8p7KeighUV— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 22, 2019
