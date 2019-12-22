‘Don’t drink and drive’: Over 160 drunk drivers arrested, says JMPD

Johannesburg metro police say they’ve made several arrests of people who are not obeying the rules of the road in and around the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officers are keeping a close eye on the roads as cars continue to pile up on the country’s biggest routes with holidaymakers travelling for the Christmas period.

Johannesburg metro police say they’ve made several arrests of people who are not obeying the rules of the road in and around the city.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar said: “So far more than 160 drunk drivers have been arrested. Motorists have been advised not to drink and drive.”