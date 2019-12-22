Caught in a lie – Man faces perjury charge after claiming cops stole over R500k
The 39-year-old opened a case of armed robbery at cape town central police station this week, claiming officers had robbed him of more than R560,000 and three cellphones.
CAPE TOWN – A Capetonian is set to appear in court on Monday, after falsely accusing police of stealing more than R500,000 from him.
But later, it was revealed that the claim was false.
As part of the police's investigation the complainant was interviewed and officers went to the scene of the alleged crime where they found a CCTV camera.
After viewing the footage, officers found it didn't show anything about the alleged incident.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says the investigating officer approached the complainant thereafter, and the man confessed that he had lied.
The complainant then tried to bribe the investigating officer with R10, 000 to make the case disappear.
Upon searching his home, officers came upon more than R200,000 of his employer's money.
He's expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court tomorrow on charges of perjury and bribery.
