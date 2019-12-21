Staggie's friend calls for no revenge as the former gang leader is laid to rest
Staggie who was the ex-leader of the notorious Hard Livings Gang was gunned down in front of his home in London Way in Salt River last Friday.
CAPE TOWN – A close friend of former Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie has called for no revenge attacks following his murder. The former gang leader will be laid to rest on Saturday, in Obversatory in the Western Cape.
He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
His friend Ivan Waldeck says after the funeral service, they will then proceed to Manenberg where he grew up, for a brief stopover.
“You cannot separate Manenberg from Rashied. Whenever people speak of Manenberg, they say ‘oh Manenberg and Rashied’.”
Waldeck has called for no retaliation following Staggie's murder.
“We have bled shed on his behalf. He is saved, he said he was a Christian and that is what I want to echo.”
Rashied and his twin brother rashaad were once among the most feared gang leaders in the Cape.
Rashaad was shot and set alight during a demonstration by anti-crime group, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in the 90's.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has called on all citizens to contribute to fostering peace on the Cape Flats this festive season.
The foundation said a spike in high-profile gang assassinations in Cape Town has sparked fears of a surge in violence in the metro.
PICS: Suspected Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie shot dead
The foundation said getting rid of deeply rooted gangsterism in Cape Flats communities will not happen overnight but insists citizens and community organisations can help achieve this goal.
The foundation has also called on professional intelligence-gathering agencies and law enforcement to play their part.
In 2014, archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu referred to a surge in gang-related violence as “an abomination and a severe indictment on the state of progress in South Africa 20 years after the advent of democracy”.
The foundation said five years later, little has changed, adding that the process of achieving communities free of gang-violence must be led by the state at all administrative levels and across departments.
The hunt for Staggie’s murderers continues.
