S. Africans warned against binge drinking amid festive season
The National Liquor Authority said irresponsible drinking patterns could lead to domestic abuse, increased road fatalities and serious contact crimes.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Liquor Authority (NLA) has once again warned of the dangers of binge drinking in South Africa.
The country has been ranked the sixth biggest drinking nation by the World Health Organisation.
The authority said irresponsible drinking patterns could lead to domestic abuse, increased road fatalities and serious contact crimes.
Chief director Prea Ramdhuny said: “A binge drinker will drink between five to six glasses of alcohol in one sitting. South Africans are considered to not be responsible users of alcohol. Binge drinking takes place from a Friday evening until Sunday.”
