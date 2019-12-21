S. Africans warned against binge drinking amid festive season

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

S. Africans warned against binge drinking amid festive season

The National Liquor Authority said irresponsible drinking patterns could lead to domestic abuse, increased road fatalities and serious contact crimes.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Liquor Authority (NLA) has once again warned of the dangers of binge drinking in South Africa.

The country has been ranked the sixth biggest drinking nation by the World Health Organisation.

The authority said irresponsible drinking patterns could lead to domestic abuse, increased road fatalities and serious contact crimes.

Chief director Prea Ramdhuny said: “A binge drinker will drink between five to six glasses of alcohol in one sitting. South Africans are considered to not be responsible users of alcohol. Binge drinking takes place from a Friday evening until Sunday.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA