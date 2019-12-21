Rashied Staggie was remorseful over his violent past

The funeral for the former gang leader has been held in Western Cape after he was shot and killed outside his Salt River home.

CAPE TOWN – The funeral service of former prominent gang boss Rashied Staggie has focused on his remorse at contributing to violence in Cape Town's crime-ravaged communities.

Mourners have gathered at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory for the service.

Staggie who was the former leader of the notorious _Hard Livings _gang was gunned down in front of his home in Salt River last Friday.

He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

During the service on Saturday morning, a video was played of the born again Christian apologising for the murders he orchestrated as well as for flooding the streets of cape town with drugs.

His friend Ivan Waldeck says while the funeral service is being held in Observatory, they will later proceed to Manenberg where Staggie grew up.

Mourners have gathered at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory for the funeral of former Cape Town gang boss #RashiedStaggie. LI pic.twitter.com/RmlsH4jDXW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019

GHOSTS OF A CHECKERED PAST

A week ago a gang expert said Rashied Staggie's killing was not a surprise.

Don Pinnock said Staggie had created a lot of enemies over the years.

“It’s not surprising that he was killed. He must have a long line of enemies. The war has been going on between the Hard Livings, Americans and Sexy Boys. It’s likely that somewhere there a hit or revenge killing happened.”

On the day Staggie was killed, anti-gang movement – People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) – said the hit on him was long overdue.

Pagad’s Haroon Orrie said the assassination was no surprise.

"This type of issue is long overdue. They’ve taken too many lives in our country. It doesn’t matter, the reason behind why he’s no longer here. He can no longer drive fear into our communities or harm them. Look at what he did in Manenberg alone."

Staggie and his twin brother, Rashaad, started the well-known gang in Manenberg decades ago.

Rashaad Staggie was killed in a mob attack in 1996 at a time when Pagad declared war on organised crime.

That killing was highly publicised and happened on the same road in which Rashied was killed.

In 2003, Rashied was handed a 15-year jail sentence for kidnapping and rape and was released on parole in September 2013.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt