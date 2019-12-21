View all in Latest
Overberg fire contained but property destroyed

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows that the blaze was started by two children at the nature reserve last week.

Working on Fire members seen at the Blue Hippo farm in Greyton area amid a mountain blaze. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
Working on Fire members seen at the Blue Hippo farm in Greyton area amid a mountain blaze. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire that has been raging for over a week and destroyed property in the Overberg has been contained.

Fire rescue teams said there were no active fire lines.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows that the blaze was started by two children at the nature reserve last week.

Fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said they’d monitor the area.

The Blue Hippo farm in Greyton area has been completely gutted.

Owner of the farm Gabby Van Heerden said they had managed to rescue all the animals.

“Most of the top part of the mountain is burnt. The fire came down to our house and two other homes close to us and burnt it completely.”

