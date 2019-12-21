Media Monitoring Africa: eNCA must be transparent over censorship allegations
Kanthan Pillay was on Friday fired from eNCA after the channel faced an avalanche of criticism following an offensive tweet he posted about reporter, Samkele Maseko.
CAPE TOWN – Media Monitoring Africa has called on news channel eNCA to come clean about allegations of censorship leveled against Kanthan Pillay.
The now former news boss was sacked on Friday after the channel faced an avalanche of criticism following an offensive tweet he posted.
Pillay, a former politician whose appointment a few months ago raised eyebrows, gloated in a tweet about former senior journalist Samkele Maseko leaving the station – likening him to a rat.
He also alluded to the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC), where its understood Maseko is headed, as a sinking ship.
The post sparked a series of spectacular events with allegations that Pillay had a hand in editorial interference at the news channel.
Media Monitoriing Africa's William Bird said, “We did hear stories around censorship so it going to critical that not only eNCA come clean about how that process happened and what went wrong, but also that they need to come clean about the allegations of censorship.”
“They need to say: we are going to conduct an investigation and we are going to make the results of that investigation public.”
