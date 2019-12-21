Five-year-old shot dead in Lavender Hill
The attack happened at Drury Court in Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - A five-year-old boy has been shot dead in Lavender Hill, in Cape Town.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk told Eyewitness News that officers and crime experts were on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
In a separate incident earlier this month, 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly died after being caught in the crossfire of gun violence. At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was injured during the shooting in the same area.
Two months ago, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and wounded in Hanover Park amid gang violence.
In another incident three months ago, a 12-year-old boy was killed in gang violence. He was one of three children killed in a shooting in Clarkes Estate, in Elsies River. An 18-year-old man also died following the shooting in the Cape Town community.
WATCH: Elsies River reeling after 4 killed in alleged gang hit
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs & Lizell Persens.
