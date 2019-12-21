Festive season traffic spikes, long-distance drivers warned to rest

Over 2,000 vehicles are passing the N3 toll road on Saturday afternoon, with most cars going to Durban.

JOHANNESBURG – Road authorities say there's high traffic volume on the N3 coming from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal with scores of holidaymakers travelling for the Christmas period.

Over 2,000 vehicles are passing the N3 toll road on Saturday afternoon, with most cars going to Durban.

N3 toll concession spokesperson Con Roux said, “Currently we have extremely heavy traffic, as the traffic wave has now reached Mooi Plaza where we are finding the same volume of about 2,000 vehicles an hour. It’s extremely busy, we are appealing to motorists – under those circumstances – to be patient.

14h13 21/12 #N3TrafficCount - per hour 13h00-14h00: #MooiPlaza to JHB-950 to DBN- 1580 (Very Busy)#TugelaPlaza to JHB-700 to DBN-960 (Busy).#WilgePlaza to JHB-630 to DBN- 700 (Moderate),#DeHoekPlaza to JHB-570 to DBN- 780 (Moderate) — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 21, 2019

At the same time, transport authorities say despite efforts to reduce road carnage this holiday season, some motorists are failing to adhere to the rules of the road.

There have been several accidents this week as hundreds of people make their way to different holiday destinations for the Christmas period.

In the Western Cape, three people died in two separate car crashes between Thursday and Friday.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said, “Please motorists, adhere to our call to stop after every 200km or two hours. Make sure that you are indeed rested before taking these long trips.”

Meanwhile, five deaths have been recorded on Mpumalanga's roads since Thursday.

The transport department in the province has vowed to clamp down on lawlessness this festive season.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “We appeal to motorists to use the road with heightened caution and to also not drive when they are tired because we strongly suspect that fatigue may have played a role – although we are awaiting investigations into these matters.”