Eskom warns system constrained but assures SA there’ll be no load shedding

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Eskom warns system constrained but assures SA there’ll be no load shedding

The parastatal says it has experienced several unplanned breakdowns on its units since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Power lines, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
Power lines, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the electricity system is constrained, but has assured South Africans that there will no load shedding on Saturday.

The parastatal says it has experienced several unplanned breakdowns on its units since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Last week Eskom initiated rolling blackouts across the country, introducing an unprecedented stage six.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the utility’s management in an effort to mitigate the power crisis, and assured South Africans that there will be no rolling-blackouts until the middle of next month.

But Eskom's Dikatso Mothae says the system is under severe pressure.

“Today the system is highly constrained. We are sitting with unplanned breakdowns that are quite high, at about 14,000 megwatts. Remember we said to avoid load shedding we would have to contain the unplanned breakdowns to around 9,500 megawatts. But we managed to make it through the week and today still we won’t need to load shed, largely because there’s been a drop in demand.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA