Eskom warns system constrained but assures SA there’ll be no load shedding

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the electricity system is constrained, but has assured South Africans that there will no load shedding on Saturday.

The parastatal says it has experienced several unplanned breakdowns on its units since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Last week Eskom initiated rolling blackouts across the country, introducing an unprecedented stage six.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the utility’s management in an effort to mitigate the power crisis, and assured South Africans that there will be no rolling-blackouts until the middle of next month.

But Eskom's Dikatso Mothae says the system is under severe pressure.

“Today the system is highly constrained. We are sitting with unplanned breakdowns that are quite high, at about 14,000 megwatts. Remember we said to avoid load shedding we would have to contain the unplanned breakdowns to around 9,500 megawatts. But we managed to make it through the week and today still we won’t need to load shed, largely because there’s been a drop in demand.”