Cosatu welcomes extension of labour rights to film and Tv industry

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has welcomed the employment and labour department’s proposal to extend several labour rights to those working in the film and television industry.

Industry bodies have been calling for improved legislative protection for years.

Minister Thulas Nxesi’s proposals include coverage under the National Minimum Wage Act.

According to the statement released by Cosatu, film and television workers will be included under the Minimum Wage Act which is currently set at R20 per hour.

#COSATU supports the long overdue progressive intervention by the Department of Employment and Labour to extend South Africa’s progressive labour laws to workers in the film and television industry @deptoflabour @Newzroom405 @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @ewnreporter @SAEditorsForum pic.twitter.com/v6gbMTeXxb — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) December 21, 2019

They will also be covered by some sections of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

Once passed this will see artists provided with annual leave, sick leave, maternity leave and severance pay among others.

Coverage under the compensation of injury on duty act will likely also be well received by those working in the industry.

The sector protested about the lack of protection for workers after actor Odwa Shweni fell to his death while filming in the Drakensberg last year.

This brought the precarious conditions performers are subjected to under the spotlight.

Cosatu however says the proposals doesn't go far enough suggesting that film and television workers should be included under the full scope of the basic conditions of employment act and be granted parental and adoption leave.

The federation further states that workers should also be covered by the unemployment insurance fund.