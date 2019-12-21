Cops investigate after ‘prophet,’ congregant drown during ‘spiritual ceremony’
The 26-year-old prophet and the teenager were among a group of congregants who had gathered for the event.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after two people drowned in Limpopo.
It’s understood a “prophet” and a 16-year-old congregant were allegedly performing a spiritual ceremony at the Ngwedi River in Thohoyandou on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Communities members have been warned to be careful when entering the water and they should preferably do so if they are able to swim to prevent similar incidences from happening.”
