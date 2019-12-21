Autopax staff threaten stayaway if bonuses are not paid
Workers affiliated to Satawu say they will report for duty on Monday, but then union says management has assured them bonuses will be paid.
JOHANNNESBURG – Workers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have warned bus company, Autopax they will not report for duty should their bonuses not be paid by Monday.
Despite receiving their salaries on Friday, workers were not paid their 13th cheque.
Last month their wages were delayed by a week due to cash flow problems.
Satawu says the bus company has assured them that worker's bonuses will be paid by Monday.
The union’s spokesperson Zanele Sabela said, “When we heard that they hadn’t been paid, the general secretary go into action and spoke to the management at Autopax, and he was given assurance that those bonuses will be paid.”
In December 2018, Autopax drivers went on strike over a pay dispute, disrupting operations leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.
More in Local
-
Staggie's friend calls for no revenge as the former gang leader is laid to rest
-
Sanef calls for thorough investigation into allegations against Kanthan Pillay
-
Sarb fines 5 banks for weaknesses in money laundering control measures
-
81 drunk drivers arrested in KZN in December so far - officials
-
Legality of JMPD impounding vehicles in question
-
There was a culture of fear at eNCA, says Samkele Maseko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.