‘A small piece of him lives in us’ – Staggie’s nephew tells mourners

His family have remembered Rashied Staggie as a loving person with a big heart, as the former gang leader is being laid to rest a week after he was shot and killed outside his Salt River home.

CAPE TOWN – Former Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie is being laid to rest at Durbanville Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

The ex-leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang was shot and killed in front of his Salt River home last Friday, on the same street his twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and set alight during a demonstration by anti-crime group Pagad, in 1996.

Mourners first gathered at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory on Saturday morning for the funeral and later made their way to Manenberg, where Staggie grew up.

A number of relatives paid tribute to the former gang leader during the church service, including his daughter Saadiqa, who spoke about how proud Staggie was of his children.

“He left me with enough. He left me with the mindset of not settling for less and being proud of who I am. I know I can carry on with my life.”

#RashiedStaggie His daughter, Saadiqa, pays an emotional tribute to her father saying he she’s proud to be a product of him. LI pic.twitter.com/ErBoHeZu2t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2019

Staggie’s nephew Taurique Naicker who described him as a loving man with a big heart.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. This is so true because Rashied, a small piece of him lives in every one of us.”