5 people killed on Mpumalanga roads in 24 hours

JOHANNESBURG – While authorities have promised to clamp down on lawlessness on the country's roads this festive season, five people in Mpumalanga have been killed over the last 24 hours in three separate crashes.

Two people were killed after a Mozambique-bound minibus overturned on N4 toll road this morning.

About 14 passengers were injured in that accident and paramedics are still at the scene.

Another two people died on N4 toll road near Elandshoek, when a truck collided with a light delivery vehicle on Friday night.

And in a separate incident, a head-on crash between a truck and a bus on N4 toll road near Malelane, killing one of the drivers.

Six people who sustained injuries have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The provincial safety, security and liaison department says the circumstances leading to the crashes are being investigated.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “We appeal to motorists to use the road with heightened caution and to also not drive when they feel they are tired; because we suspect that fatigue may have played a hand – although we are awaiting investigations into these matters.”