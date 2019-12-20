View all in Latest
WC wildfires: 6 firefighters admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation

They were deployed to fight the western flank of the blaze near Heidelberg on Thursday.

FILE: Working on Fire firefighters battle a blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
Jarita Kassen 19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Six firefighters from the Hessequa Municipality were admitted to hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

They were deployed to fight the western flank of the blaze near Heidelberg on Thursday.

Fire crews were expected on Friday morning to continue foot patrols along all fire-lines, mopping up operations and monitoring for flare-ups.

A house, a caravan, and three sheds were gutted in the blaze that broke out earlier this week.

Meanwhile, helicopters were water-bombing fire lines in the Cape Winelands District Municipality. The blaze in Greyton spread over to the McGregor area earlier this week.

Fire crews worked through the night battling the blaze in the mountains above McGregor.

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said on Friday the fire was not yet contained.

“The team reported the cooler conditions during the night have allowed them to make quite good progress into areas that are accessible. But, there are a few high spots in the rocky areas of the mountains that the crews were unable to access, however, these are being monitored,” she said.

She said the wind conditions remained a potential threat.

“We’ve got some concerns with regards to the wind conditions because they vary in direction. It creates a lot of problems because it can easily reignite areas that had been previously mopped up.”

One structure was destroyed in the fire and there was some damage to residential property.

