Train on fire at Prasa Braamfontein depot, no injuries reported
It’s still unclear what caused the blaze and how many carriages were affected.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Friday confirmed that a train was on fire at it's depot in Braamfontein.
It was unclear what caused the blaze and how many carriages were affected.
No passengers were in the locomotive and its understood no one has been injured.
Prasa spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said: “We don’t know how many coaches at this stage, but I can confirm we have a train on fire and it was not a train that was carrying commuters. We are currently trying to establish the extent of the fire and damage caused.”
Train on fire before parkstation #metrorail#parkstation#saps @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/ifcSxJ2Jm4— Fikile Moichela (@fikile_moi) December 20, 2019
