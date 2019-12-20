There was a culture of fear at eNCA, says Samkele Maseko

It was Maseko's resignation this week that sparked spectacular events that resulted in the firing of former head of news Kanthan Pillay on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - As eNCA tries to recover from the public relations disaster stemming from allegations of editorial interference by its former head of news Kanthan Pillay, journalist Samkele Maseko has spoken of a culture of fear not just among staff but management too.

Pillay, a former politician whose appointment a few months ago raised eyebrows, gloated in a tweet about Maseko leaving, likening him to a rat.

He also referred to the SABC, where Maseko is headed, as a sinking ship.

The public uproar saw calls for his head while eNCA investigated claims of censorship against him.

Maseko, who has welcomed Pillay's dismissal, said that most people at the news channel were reluctant to speak out at the risk of losing their jobs.

"There was a culture of fear not only amongst the staff but also mid-management and top management as well at eNCA."

Meanwhile, eNCA reporter Khayelihle Khumalo, who was suspended by Pillay for tweeting about the EFF's elective conference, is back at work after pressure from staff.