Sarb fines 5 banks for weaknesses in money laundering control measures

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has imposed administrative sanctions on five banks and directed them to take remedial actions.

They are Standard Bank South Africa, Grobank, Ubank, Bank of China Johannesburg branch and HBZ Bank.

In a statement, the reserve bank said that it found weaknesses in each of the banks' money laundering control measures following routine inspections.

It is understood that all five banks are co-operating with the central bank and have agreed to necessary measures to address the identified control weaknesses.