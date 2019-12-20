Sanef welcomes Kanthan Pillay's dismissal as eNCA new chief
Pillay was sacked on Friday after he likened senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour news channel this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has welcomed the dismissal of eNCA's former head of news Kanthan Pillay following damning allegations of censorship as well as an offensive tweet.
Pillay was sacked on Friday after he likened senior journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat after the reporter resigned from the 24-hour news channel this week.
He also referred to the SABC, where Maseko is headed, as a sinking ship.
eNCA came under pressure to fire Pillay, who this year headed a political party that contested the general elections.
Staff at eNCA also demanded action from management following allegations of interference in some stories by Pillay.
Sanef's Moipone Malefane said that misconduct and unethical behaviour in newsrooms should be exposed.
"One thing that we as Sanef are happy about is that more journalists are coming out about bad treatment in the newsroom by managers. We need to talk about this, we need to deal with this, we need to find each other. We are in a bad space as media, we're not supposed to be newsmakers. We are supposed to tell stories."
