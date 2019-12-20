Reiger Park residents march against violence, police inaction
They said police are incapacitated to deal with the scourge of violence, which has gripped the community for a long time.
JOHANNESBURG - Reiger Park residents have taken to the streets after a series of violent shootings left the community in fear.
They said police were incapacitated to deal with the scourge of violence, which has gripped the community for a long time.
Their rage was unleashed after the latest shooting in the East Rand township where a man was killed. Residents claimed at least eight people were murdered in the area in the last few weeks.
They gathered at the civic centre on Thursday night before marching against the recent crimes, mostly drive-by shootings, which have left the community shaken.
On Tuesday, 45-year-old Ricardo Robby was shot by a masked man in front of his wife and three children.
Community leader Dave Voster said police and local government officials did little to rid the community of gang-related violence.
“We have requested an increase in police visibility on strategic exit points and entry points in the community. We’ve also asked for an increase in patrols around the hotspots and police investigations,” he said.
Robby’s murder came just a few days after Alian Plaatjies was shot 23 times outside his home.
