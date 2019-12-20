Prasa not ruling out arson after fire guts train carriages at depot

It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze at the agency's Braamfontein depot.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it could not rule out the possibility of arson after several carriages were gutted by a fire at the agency's Braamfontein depot.

It was still unclear what caused the blaze but several structures were completely destroyed.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Prasa's Lillian Mofokeng: "It is too early to say what could have led to this, however, we have not ruled out the possibility of arson and we will be setting up an investigation team to help us understand what could have led to this particular situation."