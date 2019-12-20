Prasa not ruling out arson after fire guts train carriages at depot
It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze at the agency's Braamfontein depot.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it could not rule out the possibility of arson after several carriages were gutted by a fire at the agency's Braamfontein depot.
It was still unclear what caused the blaze but several structures were completely destroyed.
It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze.
Prasa's Lillian Mofokeng: "It is too early to say what could have led to this, however, we have not ruled out the possibility of arson and we will be setting up an investigation team to help us understand what could have led to this particular situation."
Train on fire before parkstation #metrorail#parkstation#saps @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/ifcSxJ2Jm4— Fikile Moichela (@fikile_moi) December 20, 2019
More in Local
-
Sanef welcomes Kanthan Pillay's dismissal as eNCA new chief
-
Most-read Opinion and Analysis on EWN in 2019
-
Parliament's Cogta committee wants initiation deaths investigated
-
WC wildfires: 6 firefighters admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation
-
Train on fire at Prasa Braamfontein depot, no injuries reported
-
90,000 litres of water delivered to drought-stricken Karoo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.