Bobani not backing down in fight to be reinstated as mayor
Mongameli Bobani approached the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was removed as mayor earlier this month in a vote of no confidence.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyer of former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) Mayor Mongameli Bobani on Thursday said he would not go down without a fight.
Bobani approached the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was removed as mayor earlier this month in a vote of no confidence.
But, on Thursday in court, things didn’t go his way. Bobani wanted the matter to be heard urgently, but the court dismissed his application with costs.
His lawyer Danie Gouws said: “Part A of the case deals with the urgently and part B with the merits of the case, and the court found that the matter wasn’t urgent enough to be heard by the court now.”
Gouws said they would be back in court next year.
“We will serve papers on 15 January and they will be a few days given to them to answer back and then we will get a new trial date. Hopefully, we will back in court by end of February,” he said.
He said this wasn't the end of the fight.
“He is going to fight to be reinstated, that’s our instruction and how we are moving forward. Mr Bobani is quite concerned about the municipality at this stage.”
