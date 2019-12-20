Greyton wildfire spreads to Cape Winelands Municipality

Firefighters worked through Thursday night battling a blaze in the mountains above McGregor.

CAPE TOWN - The blaze in Greyton has spread over to the Cape Winelands District Municipality.

Firefighters worked through Thursday night battling a blaze in the mountains above McGregor.

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said one structure was gutted in the fire and no injuries were reported.

She said strong winds were fanning the flames.

“Due to the very strong and gusty winds, areas that had been previously contained have flared up again,” she said.

In the Overberg region, firefighters had been battling a blaze for over a week.

The Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said a part of the wildfire was contained.

He said the fire crews were focusing on protecting structures.