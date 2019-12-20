DA ‘thrilled’ Tshwane mayor & speaker will retain positions for now

The DA approached the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday seeking an order declaring the council sitting that removed Stevens Mokgalapa and Katlego Mathebe illegal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Friday said it was thrilled that its Tshwane councillors, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe would remain in their positions until its court challenge against their removal is finalised.

“We think it is the right judgment and decision. The fact of the matter is that judges have to consider all the facts that were put before court and law, and we think the key issues that would be considered in the violent disruption of the meeting on 5 December,” said DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty.

The DA approached the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday seeking an order declaring the council sitting that removed Mokgalapa and Mathebe illegal.

They were removed earlier this month following a motion of no confidence that the DA refused to participate in.

Lawyers for the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and DA squared-off in court making their presentation as the battle for the control of the city continued.

The ANC was adamant the DA’s challenge of the Tshwane mayor and speaker’s removal through a motion of no confidence had no legal standing.

Advocate Phaza Ngwanda represented the ANC in court.

“It is the speaker who called the meeting and presided over it. Having presided over the meeting, that makes the meeting legal,” he argued.

Ngwanda also insisted the special sitting, which saw the EFF refusing to allow the deputy speaker to preside over proceedings, was not chaotic but merely robust discussions and part of politics.



“The court has no application before it, legally speaking, the matter is political and we urge the court to tread carefully when dealing with politics.”



Judgment was reserved in the matter.