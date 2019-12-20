Consumers warned not to overspend over Christmas holidays
Consumers will brave long queues to buy gifts for family and friends, but pay the price for spending, later on.
CAPE TOWN - As the holiday season hits full swing, it's not just beaches and roads that have the potential for danger.
Shopping malls can also leave you with a bad January hangover and experts are warning consumers not to get too carried away this festive season.
Consumers will brave long queues to buy gifts for family and friends but pay the price for spending later on.
Economist Dawie Roodt said during the festive season, people tend to overspend.
He said it was important to plan and budget.
“You have to know what’s going on in your finances and how much money is in your bank account; just know. Plan ahead on how much money you’re going to spend on whatever and put it on a list – it’s called a budget.”
Roodt said the country's economy wasn't doing well and some companies were not giving employees bonuses.
“You have to include that in your planning and how you’re going to get around it. But if you can’t [afford something], you can’t. Take responsibility.”
Clinical psychologist Cathy Angus said some people often feel obliged to buy Christmas gifts.
She said for some, it might be a stressful and expensive exercise.
“When we get to January, you get into a situation where you have to pay your bills and there are a whole lot of other costs that come in that aren’t there every month.”
More in Local
-
Reiger Park residents march against violence, police inaction
-
KZN community reaches UN target in fight against HIV/Aids
-
Bobani not backing down in fight to be reinstated as mayor
-
Commission calls for traditional leaders to account for initiates’ deaths
-
Greyton wildfire spreads to Cape Winelands Municipality
-
NPA’s new investigating directorate brings first case to court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.