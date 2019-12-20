90,000 litres of water delivered to drought-stricken Karoo
Ninety thousand litres of water has been sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar, areas severely affected by the ongoing drought.
CAPE TOWN - To ensure that communities do not run out of water in the drought-stricken Karoo, the Western Cape government has delivered water.
Ninety thousand litres of water has been sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar, areas severely affected by the ongoing drought.
MEC for Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the intervention was done to address short term demand challenges.
Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The water is sent to supplement the reservoirs; they are taking a strain in these small towns during these times of high demand.”
The department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg.
“We want to continue urging people to use water sparingly during this period of high demand and we and to thank our partners in this case.”
More in Local
-
Bobani not backing down in fight to be reinstated as mayor
-
Commission calls for traditional leaders to account for initiates’ deaths
-
Greyton wildfire spreads to Cape Winelands Municipality
-
NPA’s new investigating directorate brings first case to court
-
SACP says eNCA must take strong stance against Kanthan Pillay over ‘rat’ tweet
-
Trucks bring in 90,000 litres of water to drought-stricken Karoo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.