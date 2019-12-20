90,000 litres of water delivered to drought-stricken Karoo

Ninety thousand litres of water has been sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar, areas severely affected by the ongoing drought.

CAPE TOWN - To ensure that communities do not run out of water in the drought-stricken Karoo, the Western Cape government has delivered water.

MEC for Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the intervention was done to address short term demand challenges.

Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The water is sent to supplement the reservoirs; they are taking a strain in these small towns during these times of high demand.”

The department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg.

“We want to continue urging people to use water sparingly during this period of high demand and we and to thank our partners in this case.”